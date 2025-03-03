Cong asks spokesperson to delete post calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', cautions her after row

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Congress on Monday reprimanded its spokesperson Shama Mohamed after a row over her social media posts calling Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma "fat", and asked her to delete the posts and exercise greater caution in future.

The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

Mohamed has since deleted her posts and said these were her personal remarks, and an issue has been made out unnecessarily. She also said she is proud of Sharma, and was only talking about his fitness.

"This is my personal remark, don't bring my party into this. We can speak about someone's fitness, what's the issue in that? Since I am fit, I was only talking about his fitness... why are you making such a big issue out of it?" she told reporters later.

Mohamed had posted her remarks on X late on Sunday night that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders, who termed the comments shameful and attacked her and the Congress party.

Her remarks come in the midst of the ongoing Champions Trophy where team India has been undefeated so far.

In her now-deleted posts, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman".

"Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

Responding to a post praising Sharma, Mohamed asked what was so world class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.

The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position." She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future, he said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

However, TMC leader Saugata Roy came out in support of what Mohamed had said, asserting that Rohit Sharma should be removed from the cricket team.

"I have no connection with what Shama Mohamed has said. I know what she has said, but I don't know why she said that. However, I believe that Rohit Sharma should be removed from the team. He has been failing in matches in every format. The captain must earn his place in the team. I feel Rohit Sharma should not be in the team, this is my personal opinion," Roy said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said she hoped Mohamed takes back her comments, saying they sounded "insensitive" at a time when the Indian cricket team was playing well and was on its way to winning the trophy.

"Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!," Chaturvedi said.

She asserted that as a leader, Rohit Sharma has proved himself. She wished him good luck for the Champions trophy. She said comments were made against Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjun Ranatunga, but he went on to help hie team win the World Cup.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress over Mohamed's remarks.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" he said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress' statement. They feel that only one person is fit for everything and that is Rahul Gandhi." "They are so against the country that today they are using abusive language against our country's cricket captain. I don't know what they mean by this. It is really shameful and I condemn this. The entire nation is seeing the mentality of the Congress," he said.

BJP's social media head Amit Malviya also attacked the Congress leader, accusing her of undermining the Indian team's morale at a crucial time.

"The Congress, which has lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is now body shaming the Indian cricket captain, at a time when our national team is in pursuit of the Champions Trophy! This is a premeditated put down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time. Their disdain for our icons is apparent. They resent a self confident India," he said in a post on X.