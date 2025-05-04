Cong asks state units to highlight 'BJP opposition to caste census', Rahul's sustained efforts

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) In a bid to ramp up pressure on the government over the caste census issue and amplify its social justice agenda, the Congress has asked its state units to highlight the BJP's opposition to the caste survey in the past and Rahul Gandhi's sustained efforts for it.

In a circular to all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal instructed all state units to raise the demands made in the CWC meeting last week, including carrying out the caste census without delay and implementation of Article 15(5), during the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao Rallies' scheduled to be held across all states and districts.

"In particular, the demand for the immediate implementation of Article 15(5) should be prominently highlighted," Venugopal said.

The article pertains to reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private educational institutions.

Venugopal also directed all PCCs that during the assembly-level Samvidhan Bachao rallies and house-to-house campaigns scheduled till May 30, the state units must organise 'chaupal meetings' with active participation from social activists, civil society activists, teachers, lawyers, shopkeepers, self help groups members, and Bahujan communities.

He also urged state units to disseminate the Congress Party's historical and ongoing commitments at the grass root level, including the leadership role played by Rahul Gandhi.

The circular called on the state units to "expose the BJP's anti-Bahujan ideology, its resistance to caste enumeration, and its efforts to suppress social justice". It urged leaders to mobilise broad-based public support for the caste census and full implementation of Article 15(5).

The circular also called for state-wise press conferences in each Assembly constituency, with regular media briefings at the Assembly level, coordinated with the AICC Communication Department.

All PCCs must work closely with the AICC Social Media Department to ensure that party workers, youth leaders, and elected representatives actively post on all social platforms amplifying the Congress' demand for caste census, the leadership role of Rahul Gandhi and the CWC resolution.

Venugopal urged the leaders to highlight the BJP's record of caste denial and anti-Bahujan actions.

"These efforts must reflect a unified communication strategy that brings clarity, conviction, and high visibility to our campaign for social justice. PCCs are requested to treat this campaign with top priority and submit weekly reports on the progress of each action point to the AICC," the circular dated May 3 said.

In his circular, Venugopal said, "As you are aware, after sustained and principled pressure from the Congress, the Modi government, which had long ridiculed, delayed, and dismissed the demand, has now been compelled to accept the genuine and democratic call for a caste-wise census." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the party's demand for an updated and comprehensive caste census, it said.

Rahul Gandhi has been the most consistent and forceful voice championing this cause, firmly asserting that social justice requires caste census, it said.

Venugopal also highlighted the Congress Working Committee's demand for immediate implementation of Article 15(5) of the Constitution to enable reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions.

The CWC has also demanded that the caste census must be conducted without delay, avoiding any pretext or bureaucratic evasion.

The CWC called for a transparent, time-bound process, including immediate Parliamentary debate and full budgetary allocation for the census.

It also called for a participatory and inclusive approach in designing the questionnaire, enumeration, classification, and publication of data of the caste census.

The CWC had also called for the use of updated caste data to review and strengthen policies on reservation, education, employment, and targeted welfare. PTI ASK DV DV