Cong attacks AAP for 'raids' on Punjab Kesari newspaper group

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Friday slammed Punjab's AAP government over Punjab Kesari newspaper group's claim that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, saying the Bhagwant Mann dispensation was drawing its inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has "targeted" media outlets across the country.

Congress leader and head of the party media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, accused the AAP of being deviod of ideology, and asked it to merge with the BJP "if it has to follow Modi".

The newspaper group on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Mann alleging that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, events that it said began with a "balanced and fair" news report on opposition allegations against the ruling AAP's national convenor. The group alleged these raids, targeting it and its associate, were carried out "with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press".

The Punjab government issued an official statement late in the evening, categorically rejecting the Punjab Kesari group's allegations.

"Every party draws inspiration from someone or the other. For instance, Congress from Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, Azad, and so on; the BJP from Golwalkar, Savarkar, Godse, and the like; and the Communists from Marx and Lenin.

"The Aam Aadmi Party's all-out attack on renowned Punjab newspaper Punjab Kesari suggests that while this party may ostensibly lack any ideology, it draws its inspiration from Narendra Modi," Khera said in a post on X.

He said it has now become clear that the Aam Aadmi Party has no ideology of its own, and people have also understood this.

"They are doing business... asking for votes in return for free power and water, which is their job. We presumed that since this party emerged from an agitation, one expected some wisdom in them and that they would not stoop so low," he noted in a video message.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government has targeted the Punjab Kesari group, which is an institution that has participated in the freedom struggle. They have gone to such an extent that GST and excise raids have been conducted, their printing press has been raided, and their power supply has also been cut.

Khera also said, "It seems that their inspiration is Narendra Modi, who has brought the media to such a state across the country. The same situation is with the media in Punjab under the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann.

"But, if you had to make Narendra Modi your inspiration, what was the need to set up another party. They should have merged their party with the BJP and do the same politics and show how democracy is murdered," he said.

The Congress leader said the AAP may not have any ideology, but at least take care of democracy and function as per the Constitution. "What kind of governments and parties are these? They should merge and ensure that at least one wrong party would be reduced," he said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala took to X to say that freedom of expression in Punjab is "absolutely secure, as it is just the Bhagwant Mann government will decide who will speak, what will be spoken and how long it will be spoken for".

"If any newspaper writes too much truth, then sometimes a raid, sometimes license cancellation, sometimes power cut and sometimes police guard outside the press. They call this the rule of law! Wow! "Punjab Kesari is not an institution that sprang up overnight. It has printed the truth even amidst bullets, threats, and the shadow of terror. But today, those in power are so afraid of the truth that government offices have become newsrooms and newsrooms have become like jails!" he said.

This, the Congress leader said, is not an action, but a warning to stay in line, or the system will make you fall in line.

"In a democracy, there should be no fear, but in Punjab today, fear itself is ruling. This fight is not just of one newspaper. It is of every voice that questions those in power. If you silence the media, the truth won't die; the intentions of those in power will surely be exposed. Punjab is a democracy, not your government's private newsroom," Surjewala said.

Opposition parties in Punjab have also hit out at the AAP government, alleging it was using state power to muzzle the press.