Congress attacks BRS as EC withdraws permission for giving aid to Telangana farmers

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the BRS over the EC's withdrawal of permission to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, alleging it was a result of the “irresponsible and self-serving” approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

The Congress' attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came after the Election Commission (EC) withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme following a state minister's violation of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions. The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, “Due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the ECI has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu installments.” The money is the right of the farmers and it is what they deserve for their year-long hard work, he said.

“When this money is supposed to be released any time between October and January, it was the BRS' desperation which compelled them to make such irresponsible statements,” he said.

“Yet another sin committed by the BRS, which will not be forgiven by the farmers of Telangana,” Venugopal said.

Telangana goes to poll on November 30. The EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read, "The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process." The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi installments. He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.