Cong begins preps for polls to local bodies in Gujarat; Wasnik to hold meets in four districts

Ahmedabad, Jul 9 (PTI) With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing determination to win the 2027 Gujarat assembly polls, the party has begun preparations for the upcoming elections to various local bodies, a functionary said on Tuesday. Congress general and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik will camp in the state for three days starting Wednesday as part of the party's preparations for polls to various municipal corporations, municipalities and district and taluka panchayat bodies, party spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Wasnik is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Kutch, Morbi and Surendranagar districts to mobilise party workers and hold meetings with executives of the Congress committee, he said.

Polls to the local bodies will be held by the end of the year or early next year, he said.

Wasnik will also visit Palanpur in Banaskantha district on Wednesday to participate in an event to honour and felicitate newly-elected Banaskantha MP Geniben Thakor, Doshi said.

On July 11, he will participate in the Kutch district executive committee meeting at Gandhidham, followed by similar meetings at Morbi, Surendranagar and Ahmedabad, he said.

During his visit to Ahmedabad last week, Gandhi said his party will win the 2027 state assembly elections by dethroning the BJP, which has ruled the state for nearly four decades.

It is worth noting here that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls all eight municipal corporations.

The Congress faced defeat in all municipal corporations and most municipalities and panchayats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an ally in the INDIA bloc, had made inroads in the municipal corporation elections by winning Surat in 2021. PTI KA ARU