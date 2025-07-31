Cong bid to promote 'saffron terror' theory failed: Ex-J'khand CM after Malegaon acquittals

Jamshedpur, Jul 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Thursday said the Congress' attempt to promote the theory of "saffron terrorism" has failed miserably following the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (Sadhvi Pragya) and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

"The acquittal of Sadhvi Pragya, Col Purohit and others in the Malegaon blast case is a resounding slap on the misdeeds of the Congress government," Das, a former Jharkhand chief minister, posted on X soon after the judgment was delivered.

Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all the seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

The judgment came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that a Hindu can never be a terrorist and hit out at the Congress for coining the phrase "Hindu terror" post-2008 Mumbai terror attack.

"The Congress and its allies will have to answer why they defamed Hindus for vote bank politics? They should also answer for the harassment caused to persons by falsely implicating them in Malegaon blast case," Das demanded. PTI BS MNB