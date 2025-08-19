Cong, BJP accuse each other of undermining democratic norms in Himachal Assembly

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP accused each other of undermining democratic norms.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi alleged that Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had failed to uphold democratic values during his tenure as chief minister, prompting BJP members to raise slogans.

The uproar forced the speaker to adjourn the House briefly. When the House reassembled, BJP members staged a walkout after renewed protests.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said comments undermining the prestige of ministers and MLAs would not go on House record.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also raised a point of order and took exception to the remarks of the LOP that the government had broken all traditions.

When the LOP reiterated his contention, Negi rose to defend the government and accused Thakur of behaving arrogantly when he was the chief minister.

Condemning the Opposition's behaviour, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said that the BJP had no issues and was only trying to disrupt the proceedings. PTI BPL OZ OZ