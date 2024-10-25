Cong, BJP announce candidates for Vav assembly bypoll on last day for filing nominations

Banaskantha, Oct 24 (PTI) The ruling BJP and opposition Congress announced their candidates for the bypoll to the Vav assembly seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Friday, the last day for filing nominations.
Congress nominated Gulabsinh Rajput, while the BJP gave the ticket to Swaroopji Thakor in the morning for the bypoll, which will be held on November 13.
Subsequently, Rajput and Thakor filed their nominations, officials said.
The Vav constituency was held by the Congress for the last two terms.
Two-term Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who represented the Vav assembly seat, resigned a few months ago after she won the Lok Sabha election from Banaskantha, necessitating the bypoll.
Congress’ INDIA bloc partner AAP has decided to extend its support to the grand old party and has not fielded anyone for the Vav bypoll.
The Election Commission had on October 15 announced that the bye election will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.
The Congress’ strength in the 182-seat assembly is 12. The ruling BJP has 161 MLAs. There are four legislators of the AAP, one of the Samajwadi Party and two independents. PTI COR PD NR