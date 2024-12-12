Cong, BJP call Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana as false promise

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress and BJP on Thursday called AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's launching of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana as "false promise" and "a ploy to mislead women with false assurances" ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal on Thursday announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana to give a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi and promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that Kejriwal's latest promise to give Rs 2,100 per month to the 'mothers and sisters' of Delhi was yet another false promise after he failed to honour his previous promise of giving Rs 1,000 to a woman in every family.

Kejriwal had stopped widow pension and the Ladli Yojana. No woman would believe his "revadi" which was mere election stunt with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Yadav alleged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva questioned why the AAP government in Punjab, which promised Mahila Samman Rashi before the assembly elections, has failed to deliver even after two years in power.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal collected forms from Delhi women and promised a grant of Rs 1,000 starting September. However, no funds have been distributed to date, he said.

He accused Kejriwal of repeating the same tactics with yet another election approaching, calling it a ploy to mislead women with false assurances.

Sachdeva questioned why Kejriwal delayed the cabinet approval for 10 months after initially announcing the grant in February.

Kejriwal would likely blame the lieutenant governor for delays in disbursing funds, just as he did with the bus marshals issue, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Kejriwal's false promise of Rs 2,100 financial aid to women is the biggest lie of this century, an attempt to mislead them.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called Kejriwal's announcement of giving pension of Rs 1,000 to the women of the national capital an election hoax and a cruel joke.

Kejriwal is once again cheating Delhi, he said. PTI NIT AS AS