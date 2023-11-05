Cong, BJP did not work sincerely for Telangana, alleges CM KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Alleging that the Congress and BJP did not work sincerely for the state, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said regional parties can better safeguard the interests of a state.

Rao, who addressed an election rally at Khammam, said people are well aware as to whose victory bodes well for Telangana.

"The BJP, Congress, two parties. Did they ever raise the flag of Telangana? Did they ever take the Telangana struggle on their shoulders? They only insulted us, fired at us and put us in jails whenever we started (Telangana struggle). Why would they have love (towards the state)," he said.

The Congress leaders in the state are dictated by their bosses in Delhi, he alleged.

"Should we also become slaves by remaining under these 'ghulams' (slaves) of Delhi," he asked.

Observing that the era of regional parties is going to come in the future, he said the interests of a state are going to be protected if there are regional players.

He highlighted the progress achieved in Khammam town and the state during the BRS regime.

He told the Muslims in the gathering that only Rs 900 crore was spent on the development of minorities by the previous Congress government during 2004 to 2014, while the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore on minorities' welfare during the last nine-and-a-half years.

"You can understand from this how each party works. You know how you were made vote bank and how your voters were looted and how injustice was done to you," he said.

The BRS would like to take all sections along, he said.

Rao reiterated that Telangana would remain a secular state as long as he is alive.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly will be held on November 30. PTI SJR SJR KH