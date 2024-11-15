Cong, BJP engage in war of words over Chhattisgarh govt's new mobile app for liquor consumers

Raipur, Nov 15 (PTI) A war of words has broken out between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress after the Chhattisgarh government launched a new mobile application for liquor consumers.

The state's excise department on Wednesday launched its app named 'Manpasand', through which the customers will be able to access information related to availability of liquor, shops, brands and price, an official here said.

Customers can also inform the department to ensure availability of their favourite brand in the liquor shop if it is not available there through the app. Complaints related to shops can also be lodged to the department through this application, the official said.

Next day, senior Congress leader and former CM Baghel slammed the government's move and wrote on 'X', "BJP is saying that it will make people drink the "best of the best" liquor. Under the #School_band_Scotch_Shuru (school shut and scotch starts) scheme, BJP's new slogan is "Humne banaya hai, hum hi pilayenge (which translates to 'we have created it, we will make them drink it')." 'Humane banaya hai, hum hi sawarenge' (we have created Chhattisgarh, we will make it prosperous) was the BJP's slogan during last year's assembly elections.

Baghel also shared a video of BJP leader Chandrakar in which he is heard saying about the application, "It's good that people will be saved from spurious 'maal' (goods - referring to liquor) and will consume real 'maal'. Liquor prohibition has never been our (BJP's) issue." Chandrakar attacked Baghel over the post and accused him of using his edited video.

In the video, Chandrakar can be heard purportedly saying, it was Congress which had promised to ban liquor in the 2018 assembly elections. PTI TKP NP