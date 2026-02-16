Cong, BJP press Kerala govt to clarify stand on Sabarimala women's entry, seek revised affidavit

Palakkad/Kochi, Feb 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Monday urged the CPI(M)-led government to clarify its stand on the Sabarimala women's entry issue, with the grand old party calling on it to file a revised affidavit in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Seeking to corner the Left government, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led dispensation should be prepared to "correct" the affidavit it had filed earlier in connection with the matter.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly alleged that several organisations were invited to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam after being “misled” with assurances that the government would change its stand on the women's entry into Sabarimala temple.

Addressing reporters in Palakkad, he said if the affidavit was not revised, the government’s “duplicity” would be exposed.

Satheesan accused the government of adopting a “confused approach” and lacking a clear or firm stand on the issue, while simultaneously seeking the votes of Ayyappa devotees.

“How many hours of discussion are required to state that the earlier stand is being changed in view of changed social circumstances? Just 10 minutes are needed to file an affidavit,” he said.

The Congress leader added that if the government was unwilling to amend its affidavit, the UDF would do so if voted to power.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the state government had taken U-turns on several issues in the past and might do the same on the women’s entry issue also.

According to him, the same government had organised the Ayyappa Sangamam and he could not predict what stand the state would ultimately take.

“The government can do anything keeping the elections in mind,” he alleged.

Chandrasekhar also said there is no change in the party's earlier stand on the issue.

The Congress and the BJP reacted soon after the Supreme Court said that a nine-judge bench will commence a final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22.

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14. PTI LGK ROH