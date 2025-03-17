Cong, BJP spar over killing of cop, tribal man in MP

Bhopal, Mar 17 (PTI) The Congress on Monday targeted the Madhya Pradesh government over the killing of a policeman in a mob attack and a tribal man in an anti-Naxal operation, prompting the BJP to accuse it of only levelling charges and failing to raise public welfare issues.

Amid the ongoing budget session in MP, some Congress leaders raised questions over the law and order in the state, following which a cabinet minister said the situation was under control in the violence-hit area in Mauganj district and assured of strict action against the culprits.

On Saturday, a group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a man, identified as Sunny Dwivedi, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam.

Earlier last week, a man, Hiran Singh Parte (38), who belonged to the Baiga tribal community, was killed in an anti-Naxal operation in Mandla district. The police later said Parte was accompanying Naxalites deep inside a jungle.

In another incident, a clash took place on Saturday between some lawyers and police in Indore during a protest.

Asked about the three incidents, senior Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath claimed, "Madhya Pradesh is becoming the capital of lawlessness".

"Madhya Pradesh is becoming the capital of corruption. The whole country is looking towards Madhya Pradesh today and such are the conditions?" Nath said speaking to reporters in the assembly complex.

Deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare said the police, responsible for protecting the people, were being attacked.

"The police were not only attacked but a cop was even murdered. In such a situation, it is natural that the state's home minister has lost the people's faith. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is not ready to hand over the home portfolio to another minister and wants to keep it with himself. He is doing nothing to improve the situation," Katare claimed.

He wondered whether Army should be deployed as police personnel were not safe in Madhya Pradesh.

"Should MP be declared a union territory? The CM should clarify on this issue," Katare said.

State cabinet minister Lakhan Patel, who is in-charge minister for Mauganj district, said the situation is under control in the area.

"Though the incident is saddening, there is no tension prevailing in the area. A young man and a policeman were murdered. Police have taken action and arrested five persons, including a woman. Search is on for others and they will also be arrested soon," he told reporters in the assembly complex.

On the Congress' allegations, Patel said it is the grand old party's work to oppose, so its leaders are free to make allegations.

He said there was an old dispute between two groups in Mauganj, but the incident on Saturday was unexpected as they were living amicably.

Talking to PTI, Congress MLA Narayan Patta said an innocent tribal man was killed in the anti-Naxal encounter in Mandla, and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

"We are going to raise the issue through an adjournment motion and in the zero hour (in the House). This is a matter of concern. Naxalites never attack tribals. We will demand justice by holding a public agitation," the MLA from Bichhiya in Mandla district said.

Another tribal Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria told PTI that he will also raise in the state assembly the issue of the tribal man's killing in the anti-Naxal operation.

"First, the IG (police) said he was Naxalite. Then, police said he was a Naxal supporter. Were the police not aware? Will tribals be killed to achieve the target? Our fact-finding committee found that he (deceased) had nothing to do with Naxalites. There is jungleraj in Madhya Pradesh," Bhuria claimed.

Asked about the Mauganj incident and Congress' allegations, Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel said the opposition party has failed to raise the issues of public welfare and its leaders engaged in groupism.

The Congress leaders are involved in their personal fights of supremacy in the party, he claimed.

"Such incidents (of Mauganj) are very sad. The personnel in uniform should be respected in the society. It is a sad incident and a matter of concern. These personnel don't celebrate their festivals in a bid to protect people. The government will take strict action against the accused," Patel said. PTI ADU GK