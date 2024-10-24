Cong, BJP workers clash during nomination filing in Assam

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 24 (PTI) Congress and BJP workers clashed during the filing of nomination by an opposition candidate for bypolls to the Samaguri assembly seat in Assam on Thursday, a police officer said.

The clash between the two groups broke out when Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain was on his way from Kawoimari area to the district commissioner’s office in a procession to file his nomination for the November 13 by-elections.

As the procession of hundreds of Congress supporters moved forward, they purportedly came face-to-face with BJP workers and a clash between the two sides ensued, the officer said.

“Police and para-military forces deployed at the site brought the situation under control and the Congress rally proceeded to the DC’s office without any other problems,” he said.

It was not known whether the party workers on either side sustained injuries in the incident but some journalists were hurt, the officer said.

Tanzil, son of former minister Rakibul Hussain who had been representing Samaguri for the last 23 years before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year, was accompanied by top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, state party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and MPs Rakibul Hussain, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi.

Additional superintendent of police (crime) Partha Pratim Saikia told PTI that Rakibul Hussain has lodged a complaint with the Samaguri Police Station against BJP workers for allegedly attacking the rally.

“Two other complaints have been lodged by journalists of the area,” he added.

Several journalists were reportedly injured in the incident with miscreants also trying to snatch and damage cameras and other equipment, the local reporters alleged.

They also held a protest against the alleged attack. Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was in the area to campaign for the BJP candidate, met them and assured of action against the miscreants. PTI SSG BDC