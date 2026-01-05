Cong-BJP workers clash in front of Union minister

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) A high drama has unfolded at a ceremony organised to lay the foundation stone for a railway overbridge here as workers of the BJP and the Congress clashed in the presence of Union Minister V Somanna, over the alleged omission of names of a state minister and the local MP.

According to sources, Congress workers objected to the absence of District-in-Charge Minister Shivraj Tangadagi and Koppal MP Rajashekhar Hitnal’s names on banners displayed at the venue on Sunday, leading to heated arguments soon after Somanna arrived for the programme.

The situation quickly escalated, with chairs reportedly being hurled near the stage, forcing police personnel to step in to control the crowd. Police were seen struggling to contain the agitated party workers as tempers ran high at the event site.

Tensions further flared after Somanna allegedly referred to Congress supporters as “patalam,” triggering strong reactions from the rival party workers, sources said.

Despite the chaotic scenes, Somanna went ahead with the ritual of laying the foundation stone and left the venue shortly thereafter. The proposed railway overbridge is expected to improve connectivity to Anjanadri Betta and the Huligemma Temple, officials said.