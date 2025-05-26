Cong blames Rekha Gupta govt's 'indecisive' working style for waterlogging in Delhi

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit president Devender Yadav on Monday blamed the Rekha Gupta government's "indecisive" working style for the waterlogging in the national capital following heavy overnight showers a day ago.

While the BJP government was making elaborate plans to celebrate its 100 days of "achievements", the city got submerged due to heavy rain, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said officials would be taken to task if waterlogging occurs in areas they are responsible for. She, however, asserted that the waterlogging situation remained under control this time despite heavy rain.

Yadav alleged that just like the previous AAP government, the BJP dispensation also makes excuses for the waterlogging and traffic jams. "The BJP Government's indecisive working style cannot save Delhi from waterlogging disaster," he said.

The Delhi Congress chief said the pre-monsoon rain that led to waterlogging in some parts of the city "fully exposed" the government's "half-hearted" measures to resolve the recurring issue.

Like the Kejriwal government, the BJP dispensation too has "mastered the art of lying to mislead the people", he alleged. PTI SLB NSD NSD