Cong boycotts Vaiko's Equality March, TN CM calls for eliminating drug trafficking network

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Jan 2 (PTI) The TNCC boycotted the maiden political gathering of the DMK allies for this year to mark the launch of MDMK chief Vaiko's Equality March from here on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stalin, president of the DMK, who flagged off the ten-day padayatra, said the drug trafficking network was wide and the drug menace affected the youth and called for concerted efforts by the Centre and states to eliminate drug trafficking at ports and other entry points in the country.

The TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai cited the presence of slain LTTE leader V Prabhakaran's photo at the event and said that the party would not be represented at the flag-off ceremony.

Tiruchy Urban District Congress president Rex later told reporters that his party had boycotted today's event.

However, leaders of other allies of the DMK, viz, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and IUML leader Khader Moideen, took part. State Ministers K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also participated along with the chief minister in the event.

Before flagging off, the Chief Minister, who pitched for concerted efforts to eradicate drug trafficking, said the state government has taken several steps to contain the drug menace. Though such measures yielded positive results to some extent, the state and the Central governments should join hands to combat the drug menace, he said.

“It’s a big network. Both states and the Centre should take coordinated steps to eliminate drugs at the entry points through ports,” the chief minister said, flagging off the "Equality March" of MDMK chief Vaiko, here.

The ten-day 'Samathuva Nadai Payanam', which marks Vaiko’s political campaign before the Assembly election, aims to promote communal amity and to create awareness on the evil effects of drug and alcohol use. It will conclude on January 12 in Madurai after traversing nearly 175 km. Vaiko will be accompanied by 100 volunteers from the MDMK, of which he is the general secretary.

At the launch, which marked the first political event of Stalin this year ahead of the Assembly polls, the CM said parents and teachers should also supplement the government's efforts in weaning away youngsters from the influence of drugs.

“The state government is taking various steps to contain drugs, and these are yielding results to some extent. It's important to give up addiction, and others around them should reform them (addicts),” he said.

The recent police action led to the confiscation of over one lakh tables, which penetrated Tamil Nadu through Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The police even arrested a suspect from Nigeria in connection with the trafficking of drugs, he said.

“Drug elimination should be a joint liability of society. I urge the parents and teachers to ensure their wards don’t go wayward,” the Chief Minister said.

"We are witnessing hate speeches resulting in the Christians, Muslims and SCs living in apprehension due to attacks on them. Instead of living together, they are causing a division and are using religion to spread hatred rather than bring people together," Stalin claimed.

Wishing Vaiko all the success for his padayatra, the chief minister expressed concern for his age and remarked, “Your objective is big for you. So is our concern for your health. Be cautious. Please don’t undertake such arduous tasks in the future. You can always order your party members to take up the yatra," he advised.

Though Vaiko is 82 years old, his determination and enthusiasm seemed like that of a 28-year-old man, Stalin said.

In his speech, Vaiko said this equality walk was to highlight that there was no place for caste and religious conflicts in Tamil Nadu and to create a drug-free society. PTI JSP JSP ADB