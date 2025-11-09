Cong, BRS appeasing Muslims; Hindus must vote for BJP in Jubilee Hills bypoll: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused the ruling Congress and the BRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and urged Hindus to vote for the BJP, saying it is the only party that safeguards Hindu dharma.

Campaigning here for the November 11 Jubilee Hills bypoll, Kumar said under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership, the Indian National Congress (INC) has become the Indian Muslim Congress (IMC) in Telangana. He appealed to Hindus to form a "single vote-bank".

"The name of Congress has changed in Telangana. It (bypoll) should be a one-sided fight, and Hindus should win here. Should Hindus of Jubilee Hills lead a life of pleading or should they proudly say, 'I am a Hindu'? I am not provoking... I am speaking the facts as the chief minister himself has said that the contest is between Hindus and Muslims," Kumar said.

Hindus should vote for the BJP as it is the only party that is working to safeguard Hindu dharma, and 'Hindu Rajyam' should be established here, he said.

Criticising Reddy for wearing a skullcap during campaigning, the Union minister asked if he could persuade All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders -- Asaduddin Owaisi, an MP from Hyderabad, and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, an MLA from Chandrayangutta -- to offer prayers at a temple.

Kumar alleged that the ruling Congress, as well as the BRS, during their campaign, were promising to build burial grounds for Muslims without any consideration for the concerns of Hindus.

"Can you live if there is a graveyard among houses? KTR (BRS Working President K T Rama Rao) says he will build graveyards for Muslims with his own funds. (CM) Revanth Reddy says he will turn all parks in Shaikpet into graveyards. Do you want temples or graveyards?" he said.

The BRS and the Congress have reportedly promised help to establish a Muslim burial ground in Jubilee Hills.

Referring to Reddy's recent comments that "Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress", the Union minister said a Congress victory in the by-election would effectively mean a win for the AIMIM.

On AIMIM's support to the Congress for the bypoll, Kumar said if the Congress wins the election, then "we won't be able to walk on the roads in Jubilee Hills with tilak and bangles". PTI SJR RHL