Cong, BRS in war of words over KCR''s 2009 fast for Telangana formation

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) The ruling Congress president in Telangana B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that the indefinite fast undertaken by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2009 for state formation was a "drama".

Responding to the BRS celebrating November 29 as 'Deeksha Diwas' to mark the anniversary of KCR's fast, he said the BRS is now trying to rake up regional sentiment among people to revive itself following a string of electoral defeats.

"BRS says Telangana was acheived because KCR undertook the indefinite fast by putting his life at stake. The fast undertaken by KCR was a drama. Telangana became a reality not because of the fast. Telangana State became a reality because of Sonia Gandhiji," Goud told reporters here.

Sonia Gandhi, who was UPA chairperson then, had decided in favour of Telangana formation by recognising the struggle of students of Osmania University and others, he said.

KCR's fast was not a genuine fast as he took several vitamins and fluids, he said.

KCR's fast cannot be compared with the 56-day fast undertaken by Potti Sriramulu in 1952 for the formation of Andhra state or the 16-year-long hunger strike of Manipur activist Irom Sharmila, he said.

BRS should call off its proposed 'Deeksha Diwas' on November 29 and perform milk 'abhishekam' to the portraits of Sonia Gandhi instead, he said.

KCR did have a role in Telangana formation but it is wrong to say that the state was formed because of him, the PCC president said.

Taking exception to Goud's comments, BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the whole world knows that Telangana would not have been possible without the role of KCR.

Speaking ill of KCR does not change history, he said.

On November 29, 2009, KCR had announced an indefinite hunger strike demanding a separate Telangana state.