Cong, BRS shattered dreams of Telangana's development: PM Modi

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) The Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, hitting out at the opposition parties.

Addressing a rally in Nagarkurnool, he said 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. The same change has to be brought in in Telangana by all of us together.

"The Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's development…Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for the third time," he said.

Even before the announcement of the poll schedule, people have given their decision on the NDA crossing 400 seats, Modi said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party gave the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and asked if any change had come in the lives of the poor.