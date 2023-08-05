Cong, BRS spar in Telangana assembly over development issues

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) The ruling BRS and opposition Congress were engaged in a war of words in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday with state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao saying that he would quit politics if any allegation against him vis-a-vis Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease is proved.

Advertisment

Highlighting the rapid progress in urban and rural areas under the BRS regime since 2014 with figures during a debate, Rama Rao said Telangana spends 26 per cent of budget on capital expenditure.

The state is making giant strides as it emphasised on infrastructure and basic services also taking care of welfare, he noted.

Urging people to defeat the BRS if he was wrong, the Minister said they should ensure that opposition parties lose security deposits in the coming elections if he was right.

He further said 2.28 lakh double bedroom houses for poor are under construction and that the 'Gruha Lakshmi' housing scheme would also start soon.

Observing that even TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has also acknowledged the rise in land prices in Telangana, he thanked Naidu for it. PTI SJR SJR ROH