Cong cadres, citizens can compel 'vote thieves' to vacate throne, says Rahul; talks of Mahabharata

Junagadh, Sep 12 (PTI) Doubling down on his "vote chori" charge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the ruling BJP of committing poll fraud and told party workers they can compel "vote thieves" to vacate the throne with the support of citizens.

Invoking the epic battle of the Mahabharata, he sought to project BJP and RSS leaders as the Kauravas, who symbolized unrighteousness and deceit, and Congress cadres as the virtuous Pandavas who eventually emerged victorious overcoming numerical advantage of their rivals.

Gandhi made the comments while addressing district and city unit presidents of the Congress in Gujarat in Junagadh city as part of the party's 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the organisation) in the BJP-ruled state.

After the address, Congress Seva Dal national president Lalji Desai, who also attended the session, briefed the media on Gandhi's speech and said he urged party cadres not to deviate from key issues.

"Rahulji told us that BJP and RSS leaders are like the Kauravas of the Mahabharata while Congress cadres are in the role of the Pandavas. Everyone knows the BJP first divides people to come to power and then loots all the resources. Rahulji said Congress workers need to fight against such an ideology," said Desai.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told participants at the gathering that his party is fighting a political battle on behalf of the country's citizens.

"He said party workers must not deviate from main issues. We are actually fighting people's battle. Rahulji told us that one day, with the support of people, Congress workers can compel these vote thieves to vacate the throne (relinquish power)," noted Desai.

Gandhi has been alleging widespread voter manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and accused the BJP of committing irregularities in connivance of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Both the ECI and the saffron outfit have vehemently rejected the allegations.

Talking to reporters upon his arrival in the afternoon at the Keshod airport in Junagadh district, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed everywhere people are raising "vote chor" (vote thief) slogan.

In reply to a question, he said Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the strife-torn state now is not a "big deal" as he insisted "vote chori" (vote theft) remains the main issue before the country currently.

"Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and the PM has decided to go there now. So that's not a big deal. The main issue today in India is 'vote chori' (vote theft)," asserted Gandhi.

Modi will visit Manipur on September 13 and interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and state capital Imphal. This will be the PM's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

"They stole the elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. We proved that in Karnataka recently. So, the main issue is vote theft. Everywhere people are raising 'vote chor' (vote thief) slogan," said the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli.

A training camp for local party leaders is being organised in Junagadh from September 10 to 19 as part of the Congress' 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the organisation) in the BJP-ruled state.

The camp was inaugurated on Wednesday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI COR PJT PD RSY