Cong cancels rallies, events in Latur as mark of respect to Ajit Pawar who died in plane crash

Latur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Congress party on Wednesday cancelled all its official meetings, programmes, meetings and rallies in Latur district of Maharashtra as a mark of respect for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.

Congress' Latur MLA Amit Deshmukh gave this information and also paid tributes to Pawar.

Pawar (66) and four others died after the plane carrying them crashed in Baramati town of Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Deshmukh said, "Ajit Pawar was not just a political leader but a respected figure. He was loved in households across the state. He had a firm grip over the administration and was known for his clarity and courage in decision-making." His sharp vision and meticulous planning were his greatest strengths, he said.

The Sarafa Association, along with other traders in Latur market, shut down their establishments to pay tributes to Pawar.

Latur Rural MLA Ramesh Karad of the BJP remembered Pawar as a disciplined, straightforward leader with deep administrative insight, and worked tirelessly for the common people.

"For nearly three decades, Ajit Pawar strongly influenced Maharashtra's political and social life. His comprehensive vision for development was truly remarkable," the legislator said.

Former Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh said Maharashtra woke up to an extremely shocking news of Ajit Pawar's death on Wednesday.

With the demise of Ajit Pawar, the state has lost a disciplined, tireless leader who had a vision for development, he said.

He had a strong hold over Maharashtra's political landscape, and was a resilient, outspoken, highly capable and extremely efficient leader. He was known for keeping his promises, Deshmukh added.

Former MLA Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar said Pawar used to start his work early in the morning and remained active throughout the day. His strong command over administration and influence in politics were well recognised, he added. PTI COR NP