Cong candidate ahead in TN Assembly bypoll

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Initial trends emerging for by-election to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Kanyakumari district indicated a lead for Congress party candidate Tharahai Cuthbert.
Following counting of postal ballots and votes from several regions at the close of 9 am, Cuthbert had a lead, according to regional inputs and local television channels.
The Congress party is an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK.
Nanthini VS (BJP), Rani U (AIADMK) and Jemini R (Naam Tamilar Katchi) are the other key candidates. PTI VGN ROH