Cong candidate files nomination from Hamirpur assembly seat

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 21 (PTI) Congress candidate from Hamirpur assembly constituency Pushpinder Verma filed his nomination for the bypolls on Friday.
Today was the last day for filing of nominations for the July 10 election.
Verma had contested the 2022 election from Hamirpur seat but lost to Independent candidate Ashish Sharma, who is contesting on the NJP ticket this time.
Speaking with reporters after Verma filed nomination, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the three Independent MLAs, who quit the assembly, would face the ire of the people and the Congress would emerge victorious on all the seats.
The three assembly seats of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh fell vacant after the resignation of three independent MLAs.
These MLAs had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan along with six Congress rebels on February 27 and later joined the BJP on March 23.
Later, addressing a rally at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Sukhu lashed out at the BJP for forcing the bypoll on people.
He said BJP leaders were living in a fool's paradise and their aim of forming a BJP government in the state would fall flat as the Congress would win all the three seats.
The party was already in majority and would complete its five years term with ease, he asserted.
At present, the Congress has 38 members in the assembly, while the BJP has 27. PTI COR BPL DV DV