Cong candidate first to file nomination for polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Congress' Nabarangapur candidate Bhajabal Majhi was on Thursday the first Lok Sabha nominee in Odisha to file his nomination papers, poll officials said.
Similarly, BJP candidate Manoranjan Dyan Samantray from Chikiti assembly seat in Ganjam district was the first to file his nomination papers for Vidhan Sabha elections.
Filing of nominations for four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase in Odisha on May 13 began on Thursday.
Accompanied by his supporters, Majhi went to the collectorate and submitted his papers to District Election Officer and Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra.
Though Majhi had earlier won assembly elections thrice from Dabugam assembly seat, this is the first time that he is contesting Lok Sabha polls.
After filing his nomination papers, Majhi said voters want a change of government both at the Centre and the state.
"With the support of the people, the Congress will come out victorious in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat and all seven assembly segments under it," he said.
Manoranjan Dyan Samantray is a greenhorn in elections.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said filing of nominations for four parliamentary constituencies – Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Berhampur – and 28 assembly seats has started. It will continue till April 25.
The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 29. PTI AAM AAM ACD