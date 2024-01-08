Cong candidate leading over BJP minister in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar is leading by over 7,900 votes against BJP state minister Surendra Pal Singh after 13 rounds of counting of votes on Monday in Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.
According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar has so far bagged 69,188 votes whereas BJP candidate Singh got 61,216 votes. Counting of votes will take place in 18 rounds.
Voting for the seat was held on January 5.
Surendra Pal Singh has already been inducted into the Rajasthan ministry after the BJP won the assembly polls, bagging 115 of the 199 seats.
According to the rules, Surendra Pal Singh has six months to get elected to the assembly after being inducted as a minister.
With the trends indicating a win for Koonar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "The people of Karanpur have broken the arrogance of BJP. Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Koonar has won from there".
"The arrogant leaders of BJP will have to understand that even if they make someone a 'minister', it is the people who make them 'people's representatives,' he said on X.
The election for this seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate and the then MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat.PTI AG DV DV