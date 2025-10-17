Cong candidate Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills bypoll; AIMIM to stay out

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress candidate Naveen Yadav on Friday filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.
Yadav, 41, had previously contested the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections on behalf of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and ran as an independent in 2018. He joined the Congress in 2023.
The high-stakes bypoll in the Jubilee Hills constituency is scheduled for November 11, with counting of votes on November 14.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year due to a heart attack.
The BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, Gopinath’s widow, while the BJP has nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.
Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party would not contest the bypoll, alleging that the "BRS failed to develop the constituency despite being in power for ten years."