Cong candidate set to win Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav is set to win the bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency as he established an unassailable lead of more than 21,000 votes over his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha after the completion of eight rounds of counting of votes here on Friday.
Yadav secured 79,634 votes, while the BRS nominee obtained 57,962 votes, as per official data.
BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy got 14,243 votes.
Yadav consistently maintained his lead over the BRS rival from the first round.
Congress leaders and activists celebrated as the party candidate maintained his lead. They burst crackers and distributed sweets at Gandhi Bhavan here, the headquarters of Congress in Telangana.
Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari and G Vivek Venkatswamy, who actively campaigned in the by-election, celebrated by distributing sweets.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the victory of the party candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll is an endorsement of the Revanth Reddy government's performance.
Speaking to reporters at Nizamabad, he said the voters have rejected the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.
Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, commenced at 8 AM.
The counting process would be completed in 10 rounds.
The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.