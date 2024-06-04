Cong candidate wins Secunderabad Cantt bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Sriganesh won the bypoll to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in Telangana on Tuesday by a margin of over 13,000 votes, defeating his nearest BJP rival Vamsha Tilak T N.
Sriganesh secured 53,651 votes, while Vamsha Tilak got 40,445 votes. BRS candidate G Niveditha obtained 34,462 votes, according to the Election Commission's website.
The bypoll to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident earlier this year.
Niveditha is the sister of Lasya Nanditha.
The Congress candidate's victory in the bypoll takes the strength of the ruling Congress in the Legislative Assembly to 65 in a House of 119.
Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in Telangana was held on May 13 in a single phase.