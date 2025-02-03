Cong candidates pull out of race in 8 seats in Junagadh civic body, BJP bags them without fight

Junagadh, Feb 3 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to bag eight seats out of the total 60 in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Gujarat uncontested after Congress candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, poll officials said.
While an official announcement will be made on February 4, the last day to withdraw the nominations for the February 16 voting, the ruling BJP claimed they won these eight seats without a fight as no other contenders were left in the fray.
Election officials confirmed that Congress candidates in these seats spread across two wards have opted out of the race, leaving only BJP nominees in the poll ring.
Polling for the JMC, 66 municipalities, and three taluka panchayats in Gujarat is scheduled for February 16.
As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission last month, the last dates for filing and withdrawal of nominations for these polls were February 1 and February 4, respectively, while scrutiny was slated for February 3.
The Junagadh civic body has 60 seats spread over 15 wards (4 in each ward). In 2019, the ruling BJP swept the polling by winning 54 seats.
Returning officers of wards No. 3 and 14 confirmed that Congress candidates on eight seats withdrew their nominations on Monday, leaving only BJP nominees in the fray.
"Only four BJP candidates remain in the fray (in as many seats) in ward No. 3 after Congress contestants withdrew their nominations. A formal announcement about their election will be made on February 4, the last day to withdraw nominations," said the returning officer for ward No. 3, Charansinh Gohil.
Gohil's counterpart for ward No. 14, Meera Sompura, also confirmed that only four BJP candidates are now in the race (in as many seats) following the withdrawal of Congress nominees.
BJP's Junagadh city president Punit Sharma said party leaders were in contact with the Congress candidates who withdrew their nominations.
"These Congress candidates withdrew their nominations in favour of BJP candidates. Thus, the ruling BJP has won eight seats of wards 3 and 14 uncontested," he told reporters. PTI COR PJT PD RSY