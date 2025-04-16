Cong carries 'coffer of corruption as coffin of sacrifice': Naqvi on National Herald case

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress after the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying the opposition party roams around "carrying the coffer of corruption as a coffin of sacrifice".

The former Union minister said that legal action is being taken against the "mess of corruption" created by the Congress earlier and slammed the opposition party for playing the "victim card".

Speaking with reporters, Naqvi said the Congress roams around "carrying the coffer of corruption as a coffin of sacrifice".

His remarks come against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate filing a chargesheet against former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.

The prosecution complaint filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) named Sonia Gandhi as accused no 1 and her son Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as accused no 2.

On the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Naqvi said that the communal attack on constitutional reform from Pakistan to "Parivaaristan (dynastic parties) such as the Congress, SP, TMC, RJD, DMK, etc. is a proof that the brigade that held every constitutional reform hostage to communal conspiracy" has panicked.

Naqvi alleged that the way the West Bengal government has "surrendered" in front of anarchist and criminal elements, it is clear that the law and order and government system has "totally collapsed" in the state.

Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured in the violence. PTI ASK RT