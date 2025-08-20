Cong chief Kharge dials Naveen Patnaik, inquires about his health

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday spoke to former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been hospitalised and wished him a speedy recovery.

Patnaik, also the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly, was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare here on Sunday evening for dehydration.

"Honourable Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the recently hospitalised BJD president Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Hospital sources said that the health condition of the BJD chief has improved, and he is "now stable". Patnaik urged party supporters to visit his residence, Naveen Niwas, after his discharge from the hospital. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD