Cong chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address meeting of party workers in Jaipur on Saturday

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting of party workers here in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that, "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address Congress workers during the meeting in the Mansarovar area, he said.

Dotasara also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the Rajasthan East Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project during his visit to Rajasthan on September 25. On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against BSP parliamentarian Danish Ali, he said it has tarnished the traditions of democracy.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year. PTI AG ANB ANB