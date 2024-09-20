Cong chief Kharge to campaign for Tara Chand in Jammu on Saturday

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and party candidate Tara Chand and address a rally in the border area of Khour in Jammu district on Saturday.

Kharge will arrive from Delhi on Saturday morning and address a press conference first, a party spokesperson said. Later, the Congress chief will address a public meeting at Khour.

Chand (61), who won the Chhamb seat in 2002 and 2008 but lost to the BJP in 2014, has served as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party, a deputy chief minister, and a speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

He is now facing a four-cornered contest in Chhamb with the BJP fielding Rajeev Sharma from the seat while rebel candidates of the Congress and the BJP, Satish Sharma and Narendra Singh, respectively, fighting as Independents. PTI AB AB NSD NSD