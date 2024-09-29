Cong chief Kharge vows not to die till PM Modi 'removed' from power

Jasrota (Jammu), Sep 29 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that he would remain active in politics until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ousted from power.

Kharge's remarks came amid criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre for its handling of the Union territory, particularly regarding the delay of elections.

"We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you," Kharge told a public rally here after he was provided medical assistance at the rally venue.

The Congress chief earlier complained of dizziness while speaking and had to be provided medical help.

"He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy. His colleagues helped him into a chair," Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.

Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address a rally to garner support for his party candidates in the assembly polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said Kharge felt dizzy and was taken to a room, where doctors were called for a check-up. They will advise whether he can attend the second rally at Udhampur or not, he said.

At the rally, Kharge continued, "I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me. They (BJP) are trying to terrorise us.

"They talk about Pakistan. We do not fear. Who has freed Bangladesh...Indira Gandhi did it. Jai jawan Jain Kisan slogan was given by us. Pakistan was defeated by us. Lal Bahadur Shastri (govt) defeated it. This is Congress." Earlier while paying tributes to a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir who was killed in an encounter at Kathua, Kharge's voice started fading and the Congress workers and security staff immediately provided support and sought medical help.

Kharge alleged that the BJP was "running Jammu and Kashmir through remote control", and pointed to the Supreme Court's intervention as the catalyst for the government's preparations for elections.

"These people never wanted to conduct elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's order," he stated.

He accused the BJP of failing to restore statehood despite having the authority to do so, and criticised the ruling party for allowing outsiders to dominate critical sectors such as mining and liquor contracts.

Kharge condemned Modi's governance, claiming, "Modiji is shedding crocodile tears for the future of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir." He highlighted the troubling unemployment statistics, noting that the current jobless rate is the highest in 45 years, a situation he attributed to the BJP's policies.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, 65 per cent of government positions are vacant. Jobs are being given to outsiders, leaving local youth without opportunities," he added.

Turning his focus to the assembly elections, Kharge suggested that Modi's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir showed the Prime Minister's anxiety about potential defeat.

"You must have heard how many lies Modiji spoke when he came here. This shows his nervousness because he can clearly see defeat," Kharge remarked.

He cautioned the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the BJP's "deceitful tactics," accusing the party of diverting attention away from pressing issues such as unemployment and the lack of development.

"Except for promises, the BJP has done nothing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the past 10 years. Now, during elections, they are shamelessly trying to raise irrelevant issues to hide their failures," he stated.

Kharge also criticised the BJP's promise of creating 500,000 jobs, calling it an empty slogan. "For 10 long years, they could not deliver a few thousand jobs to the youth. How can they now promise five lakh jobs? They are deceiving the youth here," he said.

The Congress chief underscored the importance of restoring the "Darbar Move" tradition for the economic prosperity of both Jammu and Kashmir regions, reiterating Congress's commitment to the well-being and progress of the people.

He urged voters to support Thakur Balbir Singh, the Congress candidate from Jasrota seat which will vote on October 1 in the third and last phase of the assembly polls.

As the political landscape heats up in Jammu and Kashmir, Kharge's bold statements reflect the Congress party's strategy to regain influence in the region amid rising tensions with the BJP.