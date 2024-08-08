Cong chief Kharge vows to strengthen party in poll-bound Jharkhand

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday vowed to strengthen the party organisation in Jharkhand to ensure that the INDIA bloc government is re-elected in the poll-bound state.

Kharge made the remarks in a post after he met Congress leaders from the state, including Jharkhand unit chief Rajesh Thakur and AICC in-charge of state Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

"Today, in a meeting with the leaders of @INCJharkhand, we vowed that by going to the people in the upcoming Jharkhand elections and strengthening the organization, we will once again form the government of INDIA in the state," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is our resolve to protect water, forests, land and tribal culture of the people of Jharkhand," he said.

The meeting comes a day after the Jharkhand Congress leaders met Congress general secretary, in-charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

The Congress is in an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the RJD and the Left in the state.

Elections are slated to take place in Jharkhand later this year. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK