Cong 'Chunaavi Hindu party', spreading misinformation: BJP on Kharge's '18 pc GST on Gangajal' claim

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress over its accusation that the Modi government has imposed 18 per cent GST on the water of the holy Ganga river, saying it is spreading misinformation and half-truths.

Advertisment

Describing the Congress as a "Chunaavi Hindu party", BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the main opposition party of the country is feigning concern for Hindus.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has dismissed the Congress' claim and clarified that no such tax has been imposed on 'Gangajal', the water of the Ganga river used in pujas and other rituals.

The BJP's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X accused the Narendra Modi government of imposing 18 per cent GST on the water of the holy Ganga river and termed it the height of "loot and hypocrisy".

Advertisment

"Kharge ji, it is clearly mentioned under entry #99, of notification 2/2017, that water attracts NIL GST (Goods and Services Tax). The GST Council, in its 47th meeting held on 28th-29th June, 2022, further clarified this,” Malviya pointed out in his post on X.

'Puja Samagri' has been GST-free since the onset of the GST in 2017. No recent notifications have indicated changes to the GST rate on packed water bottles or Gangajal, the BJP leader said.

For the Congress to misrepresent these facts is not just "a careless oversight but a deliberate propaganda to mislead", Malviya.

Advertisment

The BJP leader described Congress as a "Chunaavi Hindu party" and alleged that it is feigning concern for Hindus even as it has shown "no support for Hindus over decades". It is resorting to spreading misinformation and half-truths, he said.

"The Congress, not only remained a mute observer, as I.N.D.I Alliance parties like the DMK equated Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to grave diseases. Several Congress MPs and MLAs, including yourself (Kharge), endorsed calls to undermine Sanatan Dharma," Malviya charged.

"It is disgraceful that Congress now feigns concern for Hindus and resorts to spreading misinformation and half-truths," the BJP leader added. PTI PK PK ANB ANB