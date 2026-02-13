Cong cites agri minister's remarks on stubble burning, says 'vilification of farmers' must stop

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday cited Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks that studies have established that stubble burning contributes no more than 5 per cent to pollution in Delhi-NCR, to hit out at the environment ministry, and asserted that the "vilification of farmers" must stop.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Chouhan said stubble burning is not the only cause of pollution, as scientific studies have established that it contributes no more than 5 per cent to pollution in Delhi-NCR even during winter.

Ramesh said in recent years, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has often blamed paddy-stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the winter pollution crisis in Delhi and other parts of north India.

"Today, in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated categorically that paddy stubble burning is responsible for just around 5 per cent of the pollution load. The vilification of farmers for causing pollution must stop," the former environment minister said in a post on X. PTI ASK RC