Cong claims 31 deaths due to Indore water contamination; will raise issue in assembly, says Patwari

Indore, Jan 30 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday claimed 31 people have died so far in Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said his party will corner the BJP government on the issue during the next session of the assembly.

"Thirty-one innocent citizens have died so far due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura. But Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is yet to accept cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's resignation," he told reporters.

Bhagirathpura is part of Vijayvargiya's Indore-1 assembly constituency.

"As an opposition party, it is our responsibility to account for the deaths in Bhagirathpura. We will raise the issue of these deaths in the next session of the assembly and demand answers from the state government," Patwari said.

While the Congress has claimed 31 deaths, the state government's 'death audit' report submitted to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27 suggested the deaths of 16 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water.

The MP HC has constituted a one-member commission headed by former judge Sushil Kumar Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the Bhagirathpura drinking water tragedy and submit an interim report within four weeks from the date the judicial inquiry begins.

Officials said the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathapura due to contaminated drinking water began in late December.

They said contaminated water was found in 51 tubewells, with test reports revealing E. coli bacteria.