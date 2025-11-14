Cong claims Bihar poll results reflect 'vote chori' on 'gigantic scale'; Rahul vows in-depth review

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that the election results in Bihar reflect "vote chori on a gigantic scale" with Rahul Gandhi vowing an in-depth review of the outcome and saying "we could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of this result and make more effective efforts to save democracy," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that while respecting the decision of the people of Bihar, his party will continue to fight against those forces that are engaged in weakening democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.

"We will conduct a thorough study of the election results and will present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes. We are deeply grateful from the bottom of our hearts to those voters in Bihar who supported the 'mahagathbandhan'," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I want to tell every Congress worker that there is no need for you to feel discouraged. You are our pride, honour and glory. Your hard work is our strength.

"We will leave no stone unturned in raising awareness among the people. We will continue the struggle to save the Constitution and democracy by staying among the people," he said.

"This fight is long and we will fight it with complete dedication, courage and truth," the Congress president added.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Without doubt the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale -- masterminded by the PM, the HM and the Election Commission." "The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," Ramesh said.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power reaffirming Prime Minister Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS