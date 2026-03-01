Cong claims BJP-AAP 'deal' after Kejriwal's rally gets permission but IYC protest refused

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi unit of Congress on Sunday questioned why the Delhi Police granted permission to the AAP to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar when it refused to allow a "peaceful" protest by the Youth Congress.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devendra Yadav also claimed that the discharge of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case was a "deal" between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The denial of permission to the Youth Congress to hold a peaceful programme at Jantar Mantar to raise its voice and the permission given to Arvind Kejriwal to celebrate his discharge by the CBI court in the liquor scam case clearly show that both are complicit," Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement.

This decision raised questions about a "relationship" between the BJP and AAP, he said.

"It has become clear that the AAP is their B-team nurtured by the BJP, which the BJP has always used at the time of elections as the BJP makes Kejriwal a pawn in every election to cut into Congress' votes," Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP and AAP are working together, claiming that the BJP helped Kejriwal rise as a political figure in Delhi when he was protesting against the then Congress government in the national capital.

Kejriwal's discharge in the liquor policy case "cheated" the people of the country.

"The BJP put Kejriwal and his associates in jail, but gave them relief before the Delhi Assembly elections to play petty politics against the Congress under a deal by giving a breather to Kejriwal from the liquor scam running into thousands of crores of rupees...," Yadav alleged.

Yadav also questioned the BJP-led Delhi government's inaction on the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports against the previous AAP government.

"The failure of the BJP to act on the 14 CAG reports against the AAP, including the liquor scam and the corruption during the Aam Aadmi Party government in the past one year and now the discharge of Kejriwal and his associates in the liquor scam of thousands of crores proves that the BJP and the AAP have a long-term deal," he claimed.

The Delhi Congress chief added that the BJP was "scared" of the Youth Congress, which protested against the Narendra Modi government's "anti-national policies" and its trade deal with the US.

The Delhi Youth Congress (DYC) had called a dharna on February 26 against the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib and other members over the "shirtless" protest during the AI Summit.

Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, denied permission to the Delhi wing of the Youth Congress, citing short notice and prevailing law and order concerns.

The AAP held a rally at the Janatar Mantar on Sunday, two days after Kejriwal and Sisodia and other party leaders were discharged in the excise policy case.

At the rally, AAP convener Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of conspiring to frame him in the excise policy case.

The court's judgement proved that he was "kattar imandar" (hardcore honest person), the former chief minister said.

He added that people will unite to uproot the "dictatorial government" from the country.