Cong claims convicted Indian community leader in Australia had close ties with BJP leaders

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs with an Indian community leader in Australia, who has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the "premeditated and elaborately executed" rapes, and asked the PM to clarify on his ties with the convict.

The convict, Balesh Dhankhar (43), posted fake job advertisements to lure women before drugging them in or near his home in Sydney, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress' Akbar Road office, the party women's wing chief Alka Lamba said, "Prime Minister Modi's pictures are going viral both in India and abroad. The person seen with him in these pictures is Balesh Dhankhar." "Who is Balesh Dhankhar? He was the head of the Overseas Friends of BJP in Australia. Balesh Dhankhar has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for committing heinous crimes, including rape," she said.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

"He (Dhankhar) gave false advertisements claiming to provide jobs because he had pictures with the prime minister. People believed that he could help them get jobs, and in the process, he invited women to his house, raped them, filmed it, and blackmailed them. This happened with five women and he was convicted in Australia," Lamba said.

"Our only question to the prime minister is: What is your relationship with Balesh Dhankhar? How did he become so close to you? Did the prime minister and his office have any knowledge about Balesh Dhankhar's crimes? Why did the prime minister and the BJP keep this a secret despite knowing the facts?" she posed.

Lamba said the Congress hopes the BJP will not remain silent and will address these issues.

The prime minister's "association" with criminals like Balesh Dhankhar, who has been sentenced to 40 years for rape, is tarnishing the image of India, she claimed, adding, "We expect the BJP to respond to these allegations."