Cong claims starred question in LS on auction of offshore mining blocks 'mysteriously withdrawn'

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that a starred question in the Lok Sabha on the auction of offshore mining blocks, listed in the name of two BJP MPs, was "mysteriously withdrawn" at the "last minute" without any explanation.

The question, which pertained to bidding for offshore mining in the Andaman and Arabian seas, came from two BJP MPs from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi and Balabhadra Majhi.

A subsequent "corrigendum" added to the Question List circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the "question (was) withdrawn by both the members".

"Will the Minister of MINES be pleased to state: (a) the total number of bids received for each of the 13 offshore mining blocks auctioned across Arabian and Andaman Sea and the number of bidders shortlisted for the purpose," their question had read.

Congress MP and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said that the very first starred question in Lok Sabha on the auction of offshore mining blocks, listed in the name of two ruling party MPs, "miraculously vanished".

"We have persistently raised this issue - the environmental dangers, the absence of socio-economic impact assessments, and the opaque auction process. I had raised it in the last session through a Calling Attention Motion, and several MPs have raised it on multiple occasions & we have been submitting questions in this session also," he said on X.

"Today, we were expecting the Government to offer some clarity and accountability. But shockingly, after uploading the question list in the public domain, the question was mysteriously withdrawn at the last minute without any explanation," Venugopal claimed.

Why was this question pulled out, he asked.

"What forced this abrupt deletion? Who is the government trying to protect? Was it because the Government's dubious offshore mining policy was about to be exposed in broad daylight?" the Congress leader said.

"This kind of procedural manipulation raises serious questions about transparency and the state of our democracy," Venugopal said and shared the picture of the list of questions for oral answers in which the query on the auction of offshore mining blocks was mentioned.

During the Question Hour on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directly took up the second question.