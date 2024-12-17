Cong claims UP govt has put party leaders under house arrest fearing Assembly siege

Lucknow/Amethi/Sant Kabir Nagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of using police to intimidate and confine Congress leaders and workers on the eve of the party's planned Assembly siege.

Rai claimed that the state government, fearing the Congress protest against its "unjust" policies, has placed party members under house arrest in several districts to prevent them from participating in the demonstration.

In a statement issued to the media, Rai said, "The Yogi government, panicked by the Congress' Assembly siege programme, is resorting to undemocratic means.

"Leaders and workers are being intimidated and detained through police action. This is a shameful violation of democratic values and an attack on the people's voice." Several other party leaders also claimed that they along with supporters have been put under "house arrest". Though there was no immediate response from Uttar Pradesh Police to the allegations, it had warned of action against those planning to march to the Assembly, which met on Monday for the Winter Session.

Rai asserted that the Congress will strongly respond to what he described as the state government's "autocratic attitude" and police suppression, warning of a state-wide movement if such actions continue.

He said, "This government is trampling upon democratic principles, but Congress will not back down. Our workers are ready to confront the government on issues like unemployment, inflation, and misrule." He emphasised that Congress members were determined to raise their voices against the "misgovernance of the BJP government".

Rai said, "The government may erect barricades or use police force, but Congress workers are prepared to fight. We are committed to confronting the government and exposing its tyrannical behaviour." Ajay Rai vowed that the planned Assembly siege would be historic, stating, "We will not be afraid of the BJP's oppressive and repressive policies. Tomorrow's protest will go ahead as planned, and we are determined to bring this arrogant government to its knees." Earlier in the day, Congress leaders in Amethi and Sant Kabir Nagar claimed they were put under "house arrest" on Tuesday, while a party office bearer alleged a police crackdown on cadre because of the proposed siege.

In Amethi, Congress district chief Pradeep Singhal claimed he, along with more than 100 party leaders and officials, was placed under house arrest.

"All 17 block presidents, office-bearers, frontal organisation leaders and committee members in the district have been placed under house arrest," Singhal told PTI.

Describing the police action as "undemocratic and condemnable", Singhal said, "Every citizen in a democracy has the right to speak out. The Congress is the voice of the people that this deaf and blind government is trying to suppress. When this government is afraid, it resorts to using the police." In Sant Kabir Nagar, Congress district president Praveen Chand Pandey also claimed he was put under house arrest at Khalilabad town.

The alleged house arrests follow an official notice issued under Section 168 (police to prevent cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to the Congress' general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav in Lucknow, warning of legal action against party workers for disrupting law and order.

The notice, issued by the Hussainganj police station, mentioned that a large group of Congress workers, led by Dinesh Kumar Singh, has proposed to march to the assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday to protest against the government's policies.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will gherao the Vidhan Sabha for justice to the victims of Sambhal, for the price of crops to farmers, and against unemployment. See how the dictatorial government wants to suppress our voice by issuing notices," Yadav said in a post on X, along with the picture of the police notice.

In Amethi, Singhal accused the Yogi Adityanath government of stifling dissent, claiming the administration wanted to silence the truth.

"Congress workers planned to go to Lucknow to question the government about unemployment, rising prices, bulldozer actions, atrocities against women and the poor state of law and order. But instead of answers, we are being put under house arrest," he said.

"This is tyranny and it shows the government's fear. We will not be intimidated. On December 18, we will ensure the people's voices reach the assembly," he added. The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Monday. PTI COR KIS RT RT