Cong clears proposal, AICC secretaries from Haryana can be included in state unit's poll panels

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries from Haryana can now be included in the party's state unit's election and political affairs panels for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls this year, according to a Congress communication.

The AICC comprises central office bearers such as general secretaries, general secretary in-charges of states and secretaries.

To get its Haryana unit poll-ready, the Congress on Sunday had set up four panels -- election, political affairs, manifesto and disciplinary.

While the parliamentary election is due in April-May, that to the state assembly is slated for later this year.

In a communication, dated January 22 to general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "This is to inform you that the Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for the inclusion of AICC secretaries from Haryana as members of the Pradesh Election Committee and Political affairs Committee of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee".

The Haryana unit's election committee, set up by Kharge, is headed by state Congress chief Udai Bhan and has former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhry, Deepender Singh Hooda, Raghuvir Singh Kadyan, Aftab Ahmed, Ajay Yadav and Rohit Chaudhry among others currently as its members.

The election committee has 28 members, including four ex-officio members -- Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress president, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress president, Haryana NSUI president and Seva Dal, Haryana, chief organiser.

Congress president Kharge had also set up the political affairs committee. It has 51 members in all with Babaria as its head.

Bhan, Bhupinder Hooda, Selja, Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhry, Deepender Hooda, Kadyan, Ahmed and Yadav are among those who are part of the political affairs committee.

A 27-member manifesto committee was also set up by Kharge with Geeta Bhukkal as its chairman and Bharat Bhushan Batra as its convener.

The disciplinary action committee has four members. PTI SUN ANB ANB