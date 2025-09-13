Cong committed sin of denying Muslim women legitimate rights due to appeasement policy: MP CM

Indore, Sep 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday accused the Congress of committing the sin of depriving Muslim women of their legitimate rights due to its appeasement policy.

He made the statement while referring to the Shah Bano case during his speech at an event organised by the legal cell of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) here.

Shah Bano, a resident of Indore, had filed a case in 1978 seeking maintenance after being divorced by her husband. The Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985, but after protests by Muslim organisations, the Rajiv Gandhi government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986, which nullified the apex court verdict.

"The Congress and Rajiv Gandhi committed the sin of doing injustice to Muslim sisters, who were fighting for their legitimate rights," Yadav alleged.

He also said a grand temple of Lord Ram was built in Ayodhya in a peaceful manner following the Supreme Court's verdict, and expressed hope over resolution of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

"Certainly, after all legal approvals in the matter, Lord Krishna will also smile and happiness will prevail in Mathura," he said.

Praising the Narendra Modi government for the legal reforms, Yadav said India's laws ensure justice, and added that Madhya Pradesh is moving at the fastest pace towards implementing the three new criminal legislations.

The CM talked about the state government's measures on regulating loudspeakers at religious places and banning the open sale of meat.

"More than 60,000 loudspeakers have been removed in the state as per the rules. You can worship in your own religious way, there is no restriction, but everyone has to follow the law. Law is equal for all," he said. PTI HWP LAL NP