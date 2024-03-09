Cong committed to filling 30 lakh govt vacancies if voted to power, says party’s Goa chief

Panaji, March 9 (PTI) The Goa Congress chief on Saturday claimed his party will fill 30 lakh government vacancies across the country and bring laws to curb paper leaks if it is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Amit Patkar accused the BJP of failing to create employment opportunities despite having two terms.

The coastal state has two Lok Sabha seats of which the BJP and Congress had won one each in the 2019 general elections. South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Quepem MLA Alton Dcosta were present at the press conference.

Patkar said that during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, their leader Rahul Gandhi promised 30 lakh permanent government jobs for the youth.

“Our Party is committed to helping our unemployed youth by filling the vacant posts in various government departments, which BJP has failed. There are 10 lakh vacant posts in central ministries and departments," Patkar said.

Once back in power, Patkar said, the party will work on priority to fill vacant posts, launch one-year apprenticeships for youth, curb paper leaks, create a Rs 5,000-crore corpus for start-ups, and work for the welfare of gig workers.

Patkar said Congress will bring out a new “Right to Apprenticeship Act” to provide a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.

“We will ensure that they get Rs 1 lakh a year, which could be around Rs 8,500 per month. With this, every qualifying person will get placement,” Patkar said.

He said Congress will also come up with new laws to ensure the highest standards of integrity and fairness in the conduct of public examinations that will check paper leaks.

“Congress will create a Rs 5,000-crore corpus, with allotments spread across all districts of the country for five years. Youth below the age of 40 years can avail start-up funding for their business enterprises in any sector,” he said.

The Congress will bring legislation to ensure better working conditions and social security for lakhs of youth who seek employment every year in the gig economy, he said.

Patkar alleged that the BJP has failed to keep its promises of creating employment. “Every election BJP leaders promise to provide jobs. But they have failed to keep their promises. Their promises are now considered as ‘jumla’ by the people of the country," he said. PTI RPS NR