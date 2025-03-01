Cong committed to people’s cause, will always uphold their sentiments: J-K PCC chief

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said the doors of his party are open for those who want to contribute to the political discourse and development of the region.

He stated that Congress believes in empowering the people and is committed to the equitable development of the Union Territory.

"The people who want to contribute to the political discourse and development of Jammu and Kashmir must become part of Congress’s growth story. The doors are open for those who want to contribute to the party's efforts to lift the state out of the present mess," Karra said at a party function here.

The function was convened to welcome several former panches and sarpanches from Rajouri, including BJP General Secretary Shazia Tabassum Choudhary and ex-servicemen Rajesh Sharma and Neeraj Singh, who joined the Congress at its headquarters.

"Congress is committed to the people's cause and will always uphold their aspirations and sentiments," he said.

He described the BJP-led government as :anti-poor, anti-youth, and anti-farmers," and said that due to its "wrong policies," the sufferings of the people had increased manifold.

“The insensitive government has pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has risen, prices have soared, and developmental activities have suffered greatly,” he alleged.

Karra said Congress is an instrument of service to the people and has remained dedicated to the cause of serving them..

"Congress is duty-bound to address the urges and aspirations of the people. Congress has been a pioneer in implementing revolutionary programs aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas," he said.

The new entrants expressed happiness at joining Congress and pledged to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. PTI TAS TAS RUK ARD