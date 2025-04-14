Cong committed to protection of constitutional values: Kharge on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) On B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Congress on Monday reiterated its commitment to his idea of social justice and said that it takes an "oath" to always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and democracy.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer. He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar gave the people of the country the Constitution of India based on the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, which is the most powerful tool for social justice and inclusive development." Ambedkar described inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the progress and unity of the country and strongly emphasised protecting the rights of all, Kharge said.

"On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to his ideas of social change and social justice. The Congress party takes an oath that we will always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and the protection of democracy," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to Ambedkar and called on people to pledge to protect the Constitution and its values under all circumstances.

"Tributes to the architect of the Constitution, the country's first law minister, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary. Due to the tireless efforts of Babasaheb, we got our Constitution which guarantees social justice, equality, fraternity and human rights for every Indian," she said.

"Our Constitution is the protective shield of every Indian and today attempts are being made to break this protective shield. The Constitution is being weakened by the power of the government," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Come, let us pledge that we will protect Babasaheb's Constitution and its values ​​under all circumstances," she said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also paid tributes to Ambedkar and said the Congress is dedicated to fulfilling his dream and bringing social justice to all deprived sections of society.

"I bow to the great reformer, the architect of our Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. In an era of deep social divisions, in the shadows of millennia of brutal discrimination, he mustered the courage to fight injustices and give a bold, progressive and egalitarian vision," Venugopal said on X.

His role in shaping the Constitution cannot be forgotten today, at a time when the forces in power are "hell bent on subverting it", he said.

"But it is to his credit that despite their nefarious intentions, not only has the Constitution stood the test of time but its moral weight has forced even those who oppose it to bow before it," he added.

"As we have stated in our Nyay Path declaration, we are dedicated to fulfilling his dream and bringing social justice to all deprived sections of our society. Jai Bhim!" Venugopal said.